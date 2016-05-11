版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 05:14 BJT

BRIEF-Spin Master Corp Q1 adjusted EPS $0.12

May 11 Spin Master Corp

* Q1 revenue rose 51.9 percent to $161.7 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.12

* Q1 earnings per share $0.10

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05, revenue view $132.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Spin master reports robust q1 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐