版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 06:27 BJT

BRIEF-Medicure Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.01

May 11 Medicure Inc

* Says recorded net revenue of $6.1 million during quarter ended March 31, 2016, an increase of 82%

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.01

* Medicure reports first quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐