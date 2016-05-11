BRIEF-Gener8 Maritime Inc Q1 adjusted EPS $0.78

BRIEF-RGC Resources announces three-for-two stock split
* RGC Resources Inc - stock dividend will be issued on March 1, 2017 to all shareholders of record at close of business on February 15, 2017
May 11 Gener8 Maritime Inc
* Qtrly total voyage revenues $124.0 million versus $121.4 million
* Qtrly net voyage revenue $121.7 million versus $75.5 million
* Gener8 maritime, inc. Announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.78
* Q1 earnings per share $0.74
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Brookfield Canada office properties declares February 2017 monthly distribution
* Q1 earnings per share $0.21 including items