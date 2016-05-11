版本:
BRIEF-Gener8 Maritime Inc Q1 adjusted EPS $0.78

May 11 Gener8 Maritime Inc

* Qtrly total voyage revenues $124.0 million versus $121.4 million

* Qtrly net voyage revenue $121.7 million versus $75.5 million

* Gener8 maritime, inc. Announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.78

* Q1 earnings per share $0.74

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

