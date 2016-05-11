版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 05:09 BJT

BRIEF-Medical Facilities Corp wins approval for normal course issuer bid

May 11 Medical Facilities

* Toronto stock exchange has approved notice of intention to make ncib for up to 620,919 of its outstanding common shares

* Medical facilities corporation announces approval of normal course issuer bid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐