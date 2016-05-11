版本:
BRIEF-The westaim Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.01

May 11 Westaim Corp

* Q1 earnings per share $0.01

* Book value per share was $2.28 (c$2.96) at march 31, 2016 , compared to $2.27 (c$3.14) at december 31, 2015

* The westaim corporation reports 2016 first quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

