BRIEF-Ceres Global Q4 earnings per share c$0.04

May 11 Ceres Global Ag Corp

* Ceres global ag reports financial results for fourth quarter 2016

* Q4 earnings per share c$0.04

* Q4 revenue rose 119 percent to c$119.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

