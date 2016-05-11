BRIEF-Tricon Capital reports adjusted Q1 EPS of 13 cents

LATAM CLOSE-One issuer raises US$750m in LatAm primary market
* Belize creditors reject government offer on bond restructuring
May 11 Tricon Capital Group Inc
* Says assets under management ("aum") increased by 26% year-over-year to $2.8 billion at quarter end
* Says adjusted ebitda decreased by $9.1 million or 25% to $26.8 million for q1 2016
* Says adjusted adjusted diluted earnings per share for q1 2016 decreased by 38% to $0.13
* Tricon capital group announces strong q1 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Belize creditors reject government offer on bond restructuring
Jan 17 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it had approved the first generic version of Xyrem, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc's drug to treat patients with a medical condition that causes excessive daytime sleepiness. (http://bit.ly/2jHzIS9)
Jan 17 California regulators said on Tuesday they were seeking public comment on a proposal that would significantly limit the amount of natural gas Southern California Gas can inject into its Aliso Canyon storage facility in Los Angeles, which leaked in 2015.