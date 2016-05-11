BRIEF-Tricon Capital reports adjusted Q1 EPS of 13 cents

May 11 Tricon Capital Group Inc

* Says assets under management ("aum") increased by 26% year-over-year to $2.8 billion at quarter end

* Says adjusted ebitda decreased by $9.1 million or 25% to $26.8 million for q1 2016

* Says adjusted adjusted diluted earnings per share for q1 2016 decreased by 38% to $0.13

* Tricon capital group announces strong q1 2016 results