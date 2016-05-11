版本:
2016年 5月 12日

BRIEF-Dxi Energy Q1 loss per share $0.04

May 11 Dxi Energy Inc

* Qtrly loss per share $0.04

* Qtrly revenue c$1.7 million versus c$1.5 million

* Qtrly increased oil and natural gas production by 44% to 740 boe/d

* Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dxi reports q1 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

