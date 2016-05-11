版本:
BRIEF-Eldorado Gold Q1 revenue $ 164.1 million

May 11 Eldorado Gold Corp

* Qtrly gold production 140,989 ounces versus 189,414 ounces last year

* Qtrly all-in sustaining cash costs averaged of $886 per ounce versus $729 per ounce last year

* Eldorado gold corp qtrly gold revenues were $160.0 million on sales of 133,467 ounces of gold

* Remain on track to achieve guidance for year

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.00, revenue view $757.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $ 164.1 million versus $238.3 million

* Eldorado reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.00

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

