BRIEF-Eldorado Gold Q1 revenue $ 164.1 million

LATAM CLOSE-One issuer raises US$750m in LatAm primary market
* Belize creditors reject government offer on bond restructuring
May 11 Eldorado Gold Corp
* Qtrly gold production 140,989 ounces versus 189,414 ounces last year
* Qtrly all-in sustaining cash costs averaged of $886 per ounce versus $729 per ounce last year
* Eldorado gold corp qtrly gold revenues were $160.0 million on sales of 133,467 ounces of gold
* Remain on track to achieve guidance for year
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.00, revenue view $757.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $ 164.1 million versus $238.3 million
* Eldorado reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.00
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 17 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it had approved the first generic version of Xyrem, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc's drug to treat patients with a medical condition that causes excessive daytime sleepiness. (http://bit.ly/2jHzIS9)
Jan 17 California regulators said on Tuesday they were seeking public comment on a proposal that would significantly limit the amount of natural gas Southern California Gas can inject into its Aliso Canyon storage facility in Los Angeles, which leaked in 2015.