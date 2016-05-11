版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四

BRIEF-HNZ Group Q1 earnings per share $0.12

May 11 Hnz Group Inc.

* Qtrly revenue of $46.2 million , versus $36.5 million last year

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.12

* Hnz group reports 2016 first quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

