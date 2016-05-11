BRIEF-Gear Energy Q1 loss per share $0.02

May 11 Gear Energy Ltd

* Qtrly loss per share $0.02

* Gear energy ltd qtrly production 4,435 boe/d versus 6,624 boe/d

* Says current production guidance for 2016 is an annual average of 4,000 boe per day

* Gear energy ltd. Announces first quarter 2016 operating results