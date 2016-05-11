BRIEF-Painted Pony Petroleum says Townsend facility is over 90 pct complete

LATAM CLOSE-One issuer raises US$750m in LatAm primary market
* Belize creditors reject government offer on bond restructuring
May 11 Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd Says Completion Of 198 Mmcf/D Altagas Townsend Facility Remains On Schedule For A Mid
* Financial hedges currently cover 63% of remaining 2016 forecast average production (89.5 mmcf/d)
* Production averaged 99.6 mmcfe/d (16,601 boe/d) in q1 of 2016
* 2016 commissioning
* Average daily production volumes during q1 of 2016 represent a 2% increase over q1 2015 production volumes of 97.5 mmcfe/d
* Production guidance for 2016 remains unchanged
* Says altagas confirms that townsend facility is over 90% complete with construction progress continuing ahead of schedule
* Painted pony petroleum ltd says expects to begin delivering volumes to townsend facility during q3 of 2016
* Painted pony petroleum ltd says targeting 2016 exit production volumes of approximately 240 mmcfe/d
* Painted pony announces reconfirmed $325 million credit facility, townsend facility update, and first quarter 2016 financial and operating results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 17 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it had approved the first generic version of Xyrem, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc's drug to treat patients with a medical condition that causes excessive daytime sleepiness. (http://bit.ly/2jHzIS9)
Jan 17 California regulators said on Tuesday they were seeking public comment on a proposal that would significantly limit the amount of natural gas Southern California Gas can inject into its Aliso Canyon storage facility in Los Angeles, which leaked in 2015.