公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四

BRIEF-Servotronics Q1 earnings per share $0.11

May 11 Servotronics Inc

* Servotronics, inc. Announces first quarter results for the period ended march 31, 2016

* Q1 earnings per share $0.11

* Q1 sales rose 10 percent to $8.947 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.12 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

