BRIEF-Banro Q1 revenue $47 million

May 11 Banro Corp

* Banro corp says twangiza produced 26,638 ounces of gold in q1 2016 with a cash cost of $639 per ounce

* Q1 2016 consolidated (combined twangiza and namoya) gold production of 44,192 ounces with a cash cost of $767 per ounce

* Banro corp says namoya produced 17,554 ounces of gold in q1 2016 with a cash cost of $959 per ounce

* Production from twangiza, namoya mines is heavily weighted in mine plan to second half of year

* Banro corp qtrly loss per share $0.09

* Banro announces q1 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue $47 million