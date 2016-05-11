BRIEF-Aurinia Pharma Q1 loss per share $0.13

May 11 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Q1 loss per share $0.13

* To complete aura ln clinical trial, undertake further development of voclosporin, co will need to raise additional funds within next 12 months

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Aurinia reports first quarter 2016 financial results and operational highlights