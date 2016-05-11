BRIEF-Pine Cliff Energy Q1 loss per share $0.05

BRIEF-RGC Resources announces three-for-two stock split
* RGC Resources Inc - stock dividend will be issued on March 1, 2017 to all shareholders of record at close of business on February 15, 2017
May 11 Pine Cliff Energy Ltd
* Increased production by 94% to 23,297 boe/d in q1
* Qtrly loss per share $0.05
* 2016 funds flow from operations would be about $30 million and at $3.00 per mcf aeco, number grows to about $51 million or $0.17 per share
* Pine cliff energy ltd. Announces its first quarter 2016 results
* Brookfield Canada office properties declares February 2017 monthly distribution
* Q1 earnings per share $0.21 including items