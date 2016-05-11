版本:
BRIEF-Agjunction Q1 revenue $15.5 million

May 11 Agjunction Inc

* Agjunction inc qtrly revenue of $15.5 million , a 28% increase from $12.1 million in q1 of 2015

* Q1 earnings per share $0.00

* Agjunction reports first quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

