BRIEF-Boardwalk prices $550 million offering of senior notes

May 11 Boardwalk Pipeline Partners Lp

* Unit priced a public offering of $550 million aggregate principal amount of 5.95% senior notes due 2026

* Boardwalk prices $550 million offering of senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

