BRIEF-Sir Royalty Income Fund Q1 net earnings $0.26/unit

May 11 Sir Royalty Income Fund

* Qtrly net earnings per fund unit were $0.26

* Plan to open two new scaddabush locations in 2016 and complete two conversions of alice fazooli's to scaddabush during 2017

* Sir royalty income fund reports 2016 first quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)