版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 06:04 BJT

BRIEF-Alexco Resource Q1 loss per share c$0.03

May 11 Alexco Resource Corp

* Alexco reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share c$0.03

* Q1 revenue c$2.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐