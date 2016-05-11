版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 06:06 BJT

BRIEF-Kansas City Southern prices senior notes

May 11 Kansas City Southern

* Pricing of $250.0 million in aggregate principal amount of its 3.125% senior notes due 2026

* Kansas city southern announces pricing of senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐