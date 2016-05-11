版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 07:42 BJT

BRIEF-The Middleby Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.96

May 11 Middleby Corp

* The middleby corporation reports first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.96

* Q1 sales $516.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $515.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

