版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 07:45 BJT

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources Q1 revenue $50.4 million

May 11 Mandalay Resources Corp

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.00

* Q1 revenue $50.4 million versus $56.8 million

* Mandalay resources corporation announces first quarter 2016 financial results and quarterly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

