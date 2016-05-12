版本:
BRIEF-AES announces pricing of $500 million of senior notes in public offering

May 11 AES Corp :

* Says has priced $500 million aggregate principal amount of 6.00% senior notes due 2026

* AES announces pricing of $500 million of senior notes in public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

