版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 07:48 BJT

BRIEF-Amtrust Financial says board approves $150 mln raise to share buyback program

May 11 Amtrust Financial Services Inc

* Amtrust financial services, inc. Board approves increase of $150.0 million to its common share repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐