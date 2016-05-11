版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 07:49 BJT

BRIEF-Olympia Financial Q1 total revenue $10.46 million

May 11 Olympia Financial Group Inc

* Qtrly total revenue, including interest earned as trustee and interest, increased 9% to $10.46 million

* Q1 earnings before income tax increased 10% to $1.84 million

* Olympia financial group inc. Announces first quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

