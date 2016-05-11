BRIEF-Olympia Financial Q1 total revenue $10.46 million

BRIEF-RGC Resources announces three-for-two stock split
* RGC Resources Inc - stock dividend will be issued on March 1, 2017 to all shareholders of record at close of business on February 15, 2017
May 11 Olympia Financial Group Inc
* Qtrly total revenue, including interest earned as trustee and interest, increased 9% to $10.46 million
* Q1 earnings before income tax increased 10% to $1.84 million
* Olympia financial group inc. Announces first quarter results
* Brookfield Canada office properties declares February 2017 monthly distribution
* Q1 earnings per share $0.21 including items