2016年 5月 12日 星期四

BRIEF-Wilmington Capital Management Q1 loss per share c$0.05

May 11 Wilmington Capital Management Inc

* Wilmington announces 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 loss per share c$0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

