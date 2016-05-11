版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 07:51 BJT

BRIEF-Netease Q1 earnings per share $0.12

May 11 Netease Inc

* Says net revenues for q1 of 2016 were us$1,227.6 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.12

* Netease reports first quarter 2016 unaudited financial results

* Q1 revenue rmb 7.915 billion versus i/b/e/s view rmb 7.85 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐