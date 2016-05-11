BRIEF-Teleflex prices $400 million worth senior notes

May 11 Teleflex Inc

* Priced its offering of $400.0 million aggregate principal amount of 4.875% senior notes due 2026

* Says intends to use net proceeds from offering to repay approximately $393.0 million of borrowings under its revolving credit facilit

* Teleflex incorporated announces pricing of $400 million senior notes offering