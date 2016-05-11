版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 07:52 BJT

BRIEF-Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan sets qtrly dividend

May 11 Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan Inc

* Potash corporation of saskatchewan inc. Declares quarterly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

