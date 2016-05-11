版本:
2016年 5月 12日 星期四 07:53 BJT

BRIEF-Delphi Energy Q1 FFO per share c$0.05

May 11 Delphi Energy Corp

* Production volumes in q1 of 2016 averaged 8,395 boe/d

* Sees 2016 average annual production in the range 8,300 - 8,800 boe/d

* Sees 2016 exit production rate in the range 8,500 - 9,500 boe/d

* Sees 2016 net capital program in range $33.0 million - $38.0 million

* Delphi energy reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 FFO per share c$0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

