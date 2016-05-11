BRIEF-Delphi Energy Q1 FFO per share c$0.05

BRIEF-RGC Resources announces three-for-two stock split
* RGC Resources Inc - stock dividend will be issued on March 1, 2017 to all shareholders of record at close of business on February 15, 2017
May 11 Delphi Energy Corp
* Production volumes in q1 of 2016 averaged 8,395 boe/d
* Sees 2016 average annual production in the range 8,300 - 8,800 boe/d
* Sees 2016 exit production rate in the range 8,500 - 9,500 boe/d
* Sees 2016 net capital program in range $33.0 million - $38.0 million
* Delphi energy reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 FFO per share c$0.05
* Brookfield Canada office properties declares February 2017 monthly distribution
* Q1 earnings per share $0.21 including items