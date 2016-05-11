版本:
BRIEF-MCAN Mortgage Corp Q1 earnings per share c$0.34

May 11 Mcan Mortgage Corp

* Says expect moderation in single family origination volumes to continue into q2 of 2016

* Mcan mortgage corporation reports 81% increase in first quarter earnings

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.34 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

