BRIEF-Bird Construction Q1 earnings per share $0.22

May 11 Bird Construction Inc

* Qtrly basic and diluted earnings per share $0.22

* Q1 construction revenue $338.3 million versus $306.2 million last year

* Bird construction inc. Announces 2016 first quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

