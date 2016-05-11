版本:
BRIEF-Altura Energy Q1 loss per share $0.01

May 11 Altura Energy Inc

* Q1 loss per share $0.01

* Altura energy inc. Announces its first quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

