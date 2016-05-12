版本:
BRIEF-Siteone Landscape Supply IPO of 10 mln common shares priced at $21 per share

May 11 Siteone Landscape Supply Inc :

* Siteone landscape supply, inc. Prices initial public offering of common stock

* Says initial public offering of 10.0 million common shares priced at $21.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

