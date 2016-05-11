版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 07:56 BJT

BRIEF-Stella-Jones signs deal to acquire Kisatchie

May 11 Stella-jones Inc

* Says definitive securities purchase agreement provides for a purchase price of us$42.5 million

* Jones signs definitive agreement to acquire kisatchie Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐