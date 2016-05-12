版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四

BRIEF-DirectCash Payments Inc Q1 FFO $0.54

May 11 DirectCash Payments Inc :

* Qtrly revenue of $68.7 million, up 4%

* Q1 funds from operations per share (diluted) $0.54

* DirectCash payments inc. Announces results of operations for the three months ended march 31, 2016

