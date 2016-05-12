版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 08:48 BJT

BRIEF-Core Lab prices upsized public offering of 1.5 mln share

May 11 Core Laboratories Nv

* Says upsized pricing of an underwritten public offering of 1,475,000 shares of its common stock

* Gross proceeds of offering (before underwriter's discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses) will be about $175 million

* Core Lab announces upsizing and pricing of public offering of common stock

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐