版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 08:52 BJT

BRIEF-Stella-Jones to acquire Lufkin Creosoting for $37.5 million

May 11 Stella-jones Inc :

* Stella-Jones signs definitive agreement to acquire Lufkin Creosoting

* Says definitive share purchase agreement provides for a purchase price of US$37.5 million

* Stella-Jones plans to finance transaction through a combination of debt financing and a vendor note Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐