公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 08:48 BJT

BRIEF-Valeura Q1 funds flow from operations $2 million

May 11 Valeura Announces First Quarter 2016 Financial And Operating Results And Yayli

* Qtrly funds flow from operations $2.0 million

* 1 well completion update at Banarli Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

