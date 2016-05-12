版本:
BRIEF-Rock Energy Inc Q1 FFO per share C$0.04

May 11 Rock Energy Inc

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.04

* Says exploring strategic alternatives for purpose of preserving and enhancing shareholder value process is ongoing

