BRIEF-Rock Energy Inc Q1 FFO per share C$0.04

Russian rouble gains on weaker dollar, tax payments
MOSCOW, Jan 17 The Russian rouble was stronger on Tuesday, helped by a weaker dollar and end-of-month tax payments.
May 11 Rock Energy Inc
* Qtrly FFO per share $0.04
* Says exploring strategic alternatives for purpose of preserving and enhancing shareholder value process is ongoing
* Rock energy inc. Reports Q1 2016 results
* Q1 FFO per share C$0.04
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
MOSCOW, Jan 17 The Russian rouble was stronger on Tuesday, helped by a weaker dollar and end-of-month tax payments.
Jan 17 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc :
Jan 17 The group created by the merger of Italy's Luxottica and France's Essilor will consider a listing in both Italy and France, as well as the United States, Luxottica founder Leonardo del Vecchio was quoted as saying on Tuesday.