2016年 5月 12日

BRIEF-K-Bro qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.32

May 11 K-Bro Linen Inc :

* Qtrly revenue for three months ended March 31, 2016 was $38.8 million , an increase of 14.8% over comparable 2015 period.

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.32

* K-Bro reports strong Q1, 2016 results with record revenue and EBITDA

