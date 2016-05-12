BRIEF-Timmins gold to sell caballo blanco gold project

Russian rouble gains on weaker dollar, tax payments
MOSCOW, Jan 17 The Russian rouble was stronger on Tuesday, helped by a weaker dollar and end-of-month tax payments.
May 11 Timmins Gold Corp
* Sell 100% of its interest in Caballo Blanco Gold project in veracruz, mexico for cash consideration of us$12.5 million
* Timmins gold to sell caballo Blanco Gold project
Jan 17 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc :
Jan 17 The group created by the merger of Italy's Luxottica and France's Essilor will consider a listing in both Italy and France, as well as the United States, Luxottica founder Leonardo del Vecchio was quoted as saying on Tuesday.