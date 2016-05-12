BRIEF-Vimpelcom Q1 net income $189 million

BRIEF-New Oriental announces results for the second fiscal quarter
Jan 17 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc :
May 12 Vimpelcom Ltd
* Results on track and FY16 guidance confirmed
* Q1 total mobile customers 194 million versus 195.1 million
* Q1 revenue organic growth of 4% yoy, driven by strong growth in emerging markets and Eurasia
* Will maintain strategy of investing in high-speed data networks to capture mobile data growth
* "Macro-economic slowdown and weakened ruble continued to negatively impact revenue growth and profitability in Russia"
* Qtrly net income attributable to Vimpelcom shareholders $189 million versus $184 million
* Announced Tom Gutjahr as new CEO of Optimum Telecom Algeria, a company operating under the Djezzy brand name
* Vimpelcom reports positive revenue momentum with 1Q 2016 results, FY16 guidance confirmed
* Q1 revenue $2.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.03 billion
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
Jan 17 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc :
Jan 17 The group created by the merger of Italy's Luxottica and France's Essilor will consider a listing in both Italy and France, as well as the United States, Luxottica founder Leonardo del Vecchio was quoted as saying on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 17 British Prime Minister Theresa May will give her speech about Brexit at 1145 GMT on Tuesday, her Downing Street office said.