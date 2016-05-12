版本:
BRIEF-Constellium qtrly loss per share 0.08 euros

May 12 Constellium Nv

* Q1 2016 shipments were 362K metric tons, a decrease of 5% from Q1 2015

* Constellium reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share Eur 0.08

* Q1 revenue Eur 1.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view Eur 1.24 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view Eur 0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

