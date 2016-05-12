版本:
BRIEF-LSB Industries Inc to sell climate control business to NIBE Industrier AB

May 12 LSB Industries Inc

* To sell co's climate control business to nibe industrier ab of sweden for a total cash consideration of $364 million

* Proceeds from transaction will primarily be used to pay down debt

