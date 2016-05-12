版本:
BRIEF-Nordic American offshore qtrly loss per share $0.30

May 12 Nordic American Offshore Ltd

* Qtrly loss per share $0.30

* Nordic American Offshore Ltd. (NYSE:NAO) 1Q 2016 dividend and earnings report

