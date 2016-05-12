BRIEF-Himax Technologies Q1 net income 7.6 cents per diluted ADS

May 12 Himax Technologies Inc

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue to increase 7.5 to 12.5% sequentially

* Net revenue for quarter increased 1.3% sequentially to $180.3 million

* Q1 2016 GAAP net income was $13.1 million, or 7.6 cents per diluted ADS

* Qtrly Non-GAAP income per diluted ADS $0.078

* "We do not expect further negative impact from earthquake as that customer's facilities have recovered entering Q2"

* Anticipates Q2 revenue to grow more than 30% year-over-year.

* Sees Q2 GAAP EPS 8.5 to 10.5 cents per diluted ads

* Himax Technologies, Inc. reports first quarter 2016 financial results and provides second quarter 2016 guidance

* Q1 revenue $180.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $181.3 million

