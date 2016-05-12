版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 17:20 BJT

BRIEF-Elizabeth Arden to buy global license for Christina Aguilera fragrance business

May 12 Elizabeth Arden Inc

* Terms of transaction were not disclosed

* To acquire global license and certain related assets for Christina Aguilera fragrance business from Procter & Gamble International.

* Elizabeth Arden Inc. announces agreement to acquire the Christina Aguilera fragrance brands

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐