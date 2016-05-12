BRIEF-Fennec qtrly loss per share $0.04

May 12 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Qtrly loss per share $0.04

* Entered into agreement with elion oncology involving transfer by fennec of intellectual property, data relating to eniluracil

* Agreement for transfer by co of intellectual property relating to eniluracil,adh-1 technologies,development programs to elion

